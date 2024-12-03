Advertisement

Mary Prendergast née Clifford

Mary Prendergast née Clifford

Mary Prendergast née Clifford, Boolteens West, Castlemaine.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Dan, her son Vincent, granddaughter Caragh and her sister Helen.

Sadly missed by her loving family, sons & daughters; Carmel, Brian, Donal, Mairead, Lisa, Angie & Enda,

sons-in-law Noel (Kennedy), Pat (O' Carroll) & Billy (Galvin), daughters-in-law Madeline, Shanda, Ann & Vincent's fiancée Deirdre,

grandchildren; Therese, Aisling, Anthony, Darren, Caoimhe, Dylan, Niall, Fionan, Becky, Laura, Adam, Holly, Gary, Oisin, Sam, Jack, Lucy

& Rosie & great-grandson Roan,

sister Margaret, brothers Seán & Richard, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

~ ~ ~ ~

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis

~ ~ ~ ~

Reposing Thursday evening (Dec. 5th) at her residence (V93HX63) from 5pm - 8pm.

Funeral arriving Friday morning (Dec. 6th) to St. Gobnait's Church Keel for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-gobnait-keel-castlemaine

Family flowers only please

Donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation

(or via the Donations box available at the house)

Mary's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.

