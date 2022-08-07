Mary O’Sullivan née Collins, Ahaneboy, Castleisland.
Pre-deceased by her daughter Alice-Marie, Mary will be sadly missed by her loving husband Moss Jo, sons Paud and John, daughters Catherine, Martina, Mary Joe and Caroline, grandchildren Alicia, PJ, Kerrie, Holly, Katelyn, Luke, Noah, Saoirse, Jack, Cillian, Daniel, Molly, Mia, Alice, Joshua, Emma and Louise, nephew Gerard Collins and his wife, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Mary Rest in Peace
Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel Village this Tuesday evening, August 9th, from 5 to 7pm. Funeral arriving to, Saints Stephen and John Parish Church Castleisland on Wednesday morning where Mary’s Requiem Mass will take place at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Kilbannivane Cemetery, Castleisland.
Mary’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed and may be watched by clicking on the following link:
https://www.churchservices.tv/castleisland
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the ISPCA.
House strictly private please.
Recommended
Climate activists stage mass trespass of proposed Shannon LNG site in North KerryAug 7, 2022 17:08
Causeway Are County Senior Hurling ChampionsAug 7, 2022 16:08
Department applies to dump 200,000 tonnes of dredged material off Dingle coastAug 8, 2022 08:08
Planning sought for waste facility in North KerryAug 8, 2022 08:08
Hot weather advisory in effect for KerryAug 7, 2022 16:08