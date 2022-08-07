Mary O’Sullivan née Collins, Ahaneboy, Castleisland.

Pre-deceased by her daughter Alice-Marie, Mary will be sadly missed by her loving husband Moss Jo, sons Paud and John, daughters Catherine, Martina, Mary Joe and Caroline, grandchildren Alicia, PJ, Kerrie, Holly, Katelyn, Luke, Noah, Saoirse, Jack, Cillian, Daniel, Molly, Mia, Alice, Joshua, Emma and Louise, nephew Gerard Collins and his wife, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Mary Rest in Peace

Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel Village this Tuesday evening, August 9th, from 5 to 7pm. Funeral arriving to, Saints Stephen and John Parish Church Castleisland on Wednesday morning where Mary’s Requiem Mass will take place at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Kilbannivane Cemetery, Castleisland.

Mary’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed and may be watched by clicking on the following link:

https://www.churchservices.tv/castleisland

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the ISPCA.

Advertisement

House strictly private please.