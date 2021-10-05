Advertisement

Oct 6, 2021 11:10 By receptionradiokerry
Mary O’Sullivan (nee Breen) of Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire and formerly of Caher, Kielduff, Tralee.

Requiem Mass for Mary O’Sullivan née Breen will be celebrated this Friday in St. Michael the Archangel’s Church, Huntingdon followed by interment afterwards in Prose Cemetery, Huntingdon.

