The death has occurred of Mary O’Sullivan (nee Flahive), of Bromore, Ballybunion.
Deeply missed by her devoted husband Martin, beloved children Damien, Lorraine and Aisling and adored grandchildren Clodagh, Dara, Blathnaid, Rian and Dylan, sons-in-law, Daniel and Tom
Sadly missed by her brother Michael, sister Margaret,(Condron, Ballingarry) nieces Deirdre, Laura and Grace, nephew Rory, sisters in law Eilish and Mary, and brothers in law Mossie and John (Ballyduff)
Predeceased by her brothers Tom and Danny Flahive
House is private please
Rest in Peace
Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Ballybunion, on Monday 18th November from 5.00pm-7.00pm,
Requiem Mass will take place at 11am in St John’s Church on Tuesday, November 19th. (live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion.com)
Burial will take place immediately afterwards in St John’s Cemetery, Ballybunion.
