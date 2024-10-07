Mary O'Sullivan, Fountain Court, Tralee & formerly of Ballymacpierce, Gortatlea.
Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday from 6.00PM to 8.00PM. Funeral arriving to St Brendan’s Church, Clogher on Wednesday morning at 10.30AM for Requiem Mass at 11.00AM followed by burial in Killbannivane Cemetery, Castleisland. House Private Please
Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.
Family Information: Pre-deceased by her parents Cornelius and Mary, brother Timmy, sisters Margaret, Annie and Cathy and niece Ellen.
Beloved aunt of Mary, Catherine, Eamonn and Neily [Hartnett], Mary [Reidy], Doreen and Marie. Sadly missed by her loving family – her nephews, nieces, the O’Shea and O’Sullivan families, grand-niece Caitlin, brother-in-law Pat O’Shea, sister-in-law Eily-Ann O’Sullivan, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.
