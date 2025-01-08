Mary O'Mahony (née McCarthy)

The death has occurred of

Pre-deceased by her husband Teddy, daughter Orla and her brother Denis.

Mary passed away peacefully in the loving and compassionate care of the team in Tralee Community Nursing Unit.

Beloved and cherished mother of Rory, Anne, Brenda, Aileen, Claire, Gráinne and Deirdre.

Sadly missed by her loving family – her son, daughters, grandchildren Jessica, Brendan, Ciara, Stephen, Brian and Aoife, great-grandchildren Scott, Kate, Sadie, Oscar and Theo, daughters-in-law Jacinta and Bridget, sons-in-law Vaughan, Matt, Ian, John and Paul, nephew Edmond, niece Margaret, the staff and residents of Tralee Community Nursing Unit, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Mary Rest in Peace

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Friday from 6.00PM to 7.30PM. Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 9.40AM where the Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 10.00AM followed by interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Mary’s Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on the following link http://www.stjohns.ie

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Saint John of God Foundation

via the following link Donate - Donate | Saint John of God Foundation

House Private Please

Advertisement

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.