Mary O'Mahony née Casey, late of Direen, Cahersiveen.

Predeceased by her parents Mary Anne & John. Sadly missed by her beloved husband John Joe, brother in law, sisters in law, cousins, neighbours and many friends. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her. Rest in Peace

Reposing in Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen, on Wednesday, April 27th, from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to The Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church on Thursday, April 28th, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Relig Chill Fhaoláin.