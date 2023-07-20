Mary O’Keeffe neé Sullivan, Gortnagross, Athea, Co. Limerick and formerly of Filane, Castletownbere, Co. Cork, passed away peacefully, in the presence of her family, at University Hospital Kerry on Tuesday, 18th July 2023, in her 93rd year. Mary, loving wife of the late Edmond (Ned), is very sadly missed by her loving daughter Anne (O’Halloran), son Joe, son-in-law Dan, grandchildren Sinéad and husband Tony, Donal and wife Amy, Edmond and partner Marie, sister Sheila Behan (London), great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, her home carers, neighbours and many friends. May Mary Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday, 21st July 2023, from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Removal from Mary’s home on Saturday, 22nd July, at 11.30 a.m. to arrive at St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea for Requiem Mass at 12.00 p.m. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on this link. Interment afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of St. Ita’s Hospital, Newcastle West.