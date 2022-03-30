Mary O’Keeffe née Barry, Knocknacrohy, Abbeyfeale, Tralee Community Hospital and late of Barry’s Shop, Two Gneeves, Brosna; passed away peacefully surrounded by her devoted family on March 29th 2022.
Predeceased by her loving husband Martin, her sisters Margaret, Eily, Nora and Josie, her brothers Dan Joe, Bruddy, Paddy and Gerald, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Mary will be sadly missed by her sons Anthony and Garry, daughters-in-law Carmel and Anne Marie, nieces, nephews, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.
Rest In Peace
Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.
Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.00 a.m. in St. Brigid’s Church Duagh. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link: https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh/
Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.
