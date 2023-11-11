Mary O’Keeffe of Moybella, Lisselton, died peacefully, in the wonderful care of Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home on 10th November 2023, beloved sister of Bridget, Joan, Nora and the late Michael, Patrick, Jerry, John, Eileen and Katherine. Sadly missed by her loving family, her nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, great neighbours and friends. Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Sunday (12th November) from 3 to 5 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue on Monday at 11.45 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.