Mary O’Hehir nee Horan of Doon and formerly of Curragraigue, Blennerville, Tralee, died peacefully at home on 3rd November 2023. Beloved wife of the late Jack, dear mother of Mary, Andrew, Timmy, Johnny, Catherine, Jackie and Patsy, grandmother of the late Simon and sister of the late Patrick, Hanna and Timmy.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her sixteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Christy, Tom, Maurice and James, daughters-in-law Helen, Josie and Margaret, nephew Timmy, nieces Margaret and Mary, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendanstralee.net). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.

House Private Please.