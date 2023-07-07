Mary O'Hanlon Ahabeg, Lixnaw, peacefully in the Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry on 7th July 2023.

Predeceased by her parents Joe and Sarah and her nephew Roger Hussey. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her sister Martina Hussey (Kilmoyley), brother Jimmy (Ahabeg), niece Aishling, nephews Damien and Ciarán, brother-in-law John Brendan, aunt Nora Flaherty (Galway), grandnephews Jamie and Callum, grandniece Alice, niece-in-law Katie, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing Sunday 9th July at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway from 5pm -7pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Mary on Monday at 11am in St. Michael's Church Lixnaw, live-streamed on St Michael's Church followed by burial in Kyrie Eleison Cemetery Abbeydorney.