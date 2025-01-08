Mary O'Gorman (née Somers)

Mary passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and in the wonderful care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of Mary Teresa, Helen, Patricia and her late infant son John.

Sadly missed by her sons-in-law John O'Shea, John Myers and Joe Ryan, grandchildren Ciara, Seán, John, Siún, Jack and Ella, sister Eileen Somers, sister-in-law Bridie O'Sullivan, nieces, nephews, relatives, staff and residents of Our Lady of Lourdes Nursing Home, neighbours and many friends.

Mary is pre-deceased by her sister Nora and brothers Pat and James.

"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home this Friday from 4:30pm to 6:30pm followed by Removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place at 10:30am Saturday morning followed by burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to a third world charity of your choice.

House Private Please.