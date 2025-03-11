Mary O’Dowd née Moroney, Ballinorig West and formerly Strand Road and Marian Park, Tralee, died peacefully on March 11th 2025, beloved wife of the late Jimmy and dear mother of Mary, Dolores, Gemma, James, Irene and the late John and Bernard.

Loving grandmother and great-grandmother, sadly predeceased by her grandchildren Thryze and Timothy. Deeply missed by her extended family, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (March 13th) from 5.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee on Friday morning at 9.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 10.00 a.m. Private Cremation will follow.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.