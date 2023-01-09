Mary O’Dowd née Enright, Caherslee, Tralee and formerly of Clahane, Ballyduff; died on January 9th, 2023, beloved wife of the late Pat Joe dear mother of Pat, Gerardine (Turner), Claire (Fenton) and Emer, sister of the late Séan, Patrick, Denis and Thomas. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Éadaoin, Ailbhe, Hugh and Brian, daughter-in-law Norma, sons-in-law David and Paul, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday from 6.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 10.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 11.00 a.m. (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

The family would like to acknowledge the kindness and care Mary received from All the staff of Aperee Living Tralee and the Emergency Department and Carrig Ward staff, University Hospital Kerry.