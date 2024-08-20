Mary O'Connor (Reidy) 51 St. Stephen's Park, Castleisland, and formerly of 157 Upper Main Street, Castleisland, Co.Kerry

Peacefully, after a short illness on August 15th 2024 at University Hospital Kerry with her family by her side. Predeceased by her parents Paddy and Maureen, her son Paddy and her sisters Carol and Anne. Sadly missed by her loving son Thomas, daughter Jacqueline, her adored grandson Ethan, brother Eamonn. Aunt Mary Martin (Tralee), brother-in-law Declan, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends especially Dermot.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm . Funeral arriving to Castleisland Parish Church on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery, Castleisland. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland

Messages of condolence to the family via the link below.