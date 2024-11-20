Mary O’Connor (née O’Keeffe), Springmount, Duagh, Co. Kerry and formerly of Knockbrane, Lixnaw, Co. Kerry, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Thursday, 21st November 2024. Predeceased by her parents Con and Ellen, brother Mick and sister Sheila, Mary is very sadly missed by her loving husband Kevin, brothers and sisters Con, Seán, Joe, Nancy, Noreen, Helen, Patsy, Kitty, Betty and Eamonn, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family of relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale (V94 AK44) on Friday, 22nd November from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Funeral cortége will depart Mary’s home in Springmount on Saturday, 23rd November, at 11.00 a.m. and arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh at 11.15 a.m. for the celebration of Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh. Interment afterwards in Springmount Cemetery Duagh.