Mary O’Connor (née O’Keeffe), Springmount, Duagh, Co. Kerry and formerly of Knockbrane, Lixnaw, Co. Kerry, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Thursday, 21st November 2024. Predeceased by her parents Con and Ellen, brother Mick and sister Sheila, Mary is very sadly missed by her loving husband Kevin, brothers and sisters Con, Seán, Joe, Nancy, Noreen, Helen, Patsy, Kitty, Betty and Eamonn, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family of relatives, neighbours and friends.
Rest In Peace
Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale (V94 AK44) on Friday, 22nd November from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Funeral cortége will depart Mary’s home in Springmount on Saturday, 23rd November, at 11.00 a.m. and arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh at 11.15 a.m. for the celebration of Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh. Interment afterwards in Springmount Cemetery Duagh.
Recommended
Mageean To Use Injury As The Fuel To Fire In LANov 21, 2024 13:50
Individual All Stars A Sign Of Strong Team EffortNov 21, 2024 13:48
Sherwood Not Available For Munster Semi FinalNov 21, 2024 13:47
Firies Ready For Semi FinalNov 20, 2024 13:45
Five Kerry winners of Gaisce Gold MedalsNov 21, 2024 13:40