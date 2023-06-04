Mary O'Connor (née Moran), Carhan Road, Cahersiveen and formerly of Thoon, Kells and London, died peacefully, on Tuesday, 6th June 2023, surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of Fatima Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas (Tom), adored mother of Thomas, Annie, Cathy, Dinny and Maunie (Mary). Sadly missed by her loving children, her sons-in-law Paul (Carey), Tim (Scannell), Conor (O'Brien), her daughters-in-law Marion and Fiona, her fourteen grandchildren Karen, Catherine, Elaine, Sive, Daniel, Shane, Kieran, Brian, James, Rory, Siofra, Niamh, Orla and Darragh, her grandsons-in-law Rob, Nick and Jeff, her granddaughter-in-law Roisin and Shane's partner Issy, her six great-grandchildren Charlie, Ethan, Ryan, Cora, Caoimhe and Fiadh, affectionately known by them as 'Nana Kingdom', her nephews, nieces, sister-in-law, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, friends and her kind neighbours.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Friday (9th June) from 6.30pm to 9pm. Funeral leaving her residence on Saturday (10th June) to arrive at the O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen for requiem mass at 2pm. Burial will take place afterwards in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahersiveen.

Requiem mass live streaming: https://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen