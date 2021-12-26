Mary O’Connor née Daly, Caherhayes, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick and formerly of Reacashla, Brosna who passed away peacefully at home, in the presence of her family, on Monday December 27th 2021. Mary, wife of the late Patrick J., is very sadly missed by her children Patrick, Margaret, Siobhán and Marian, grandchildren Maria, Síle, Louise, Pádraig, Raef and Lilly, great-granddaughter Amelie, son-in-law Karl, daughter-in-law Teresa, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale this evening (Tues Dec 28th) from 5.30pm until 7.00pm. Removal on Wednesday at 9.30am to Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish. Following Requiem Mass the funeral cortege will depart the church at 11.00am and travel via Caherhayes and Mountcollins to The New Cemetery, Brosna.

Please observe social distancing guidelines and please wear a mask when arttending the funeral. No handshaking please.