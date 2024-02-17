Mary O'Connor nee Daly of West Commons, Ardfert and late of Ballygamboon, Castlemaine, on the 15th February 2024, peacefully surrounded by her loving family after a long illness bravely borne. Predeceased by her parents Paddy and Kitty and her brother Jim . Dearly loved and sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her husband Paddy and her sons Brendan and Padraig, Brendan's partner Aoibhín, brother Dan, sister- in- law Rose, brothers -in-law Tommy, Diarmuid and Liam, niece Rebecca, nephews Conor and Eoghan, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home (V92D684) on Sunday 18th February from 2pm - 6pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Mary on Monday at 12 o' clock in St. Brendan's Church, Ardfertfollowed by burial in the New Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.

The mass will be live streamed on: https://churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1

Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.