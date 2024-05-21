Mary O’Connor née Bradley, Coolnageragh, Castleisland and formerly of Threegneeves, Currow.

Mary passed away peacefully at her home, on the 19th of May, 2024. Predeceased by her husband Ted, son Pat and brother Patsy. Deeply regretted by her loving family; daughters Maireád, Noreen, Siobhán and Marian, sons Tommy and Tadhg, sister Sheila, brothers Johnny and Thomas, daughters-in-law Sheila, Mireia and Ailish, sons-in-law JJ (O'Donoghue), Maurice (Costello) and Barry (O'Connor), grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements

Reposing in Daly’s Funeral Home, Scartaglen, on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm until 7.30pm, followed by the Rosary.

Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen, at 12 noon.

Burial in Scartaglen Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.musicrowstudios.com