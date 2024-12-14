Mary O’Connell nee Foynes of Alta Villa, Clieveragh, Listowel, and formerly Clonaslee, Co. Laois.

Died peacefully at home, surrounded by her heartbroken family, on 14th December 2024, beloved wife of Michael, cherished mother of Louis, Suzanne, Jenny & Declan and dear sister of Tom, Donal, Ann, Seamus, Sean, Catherine, Noel and the late Helen & Denis.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Conor, Louis, Tara & Adam, sons-in-law Derek & Jaco, daughters-in-law Norah & Eveleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Monday (16th December) from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Tuesday at 1.45 pm where the Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 2 pm (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in John Paul II Cemetery, Listowel.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

House private please.