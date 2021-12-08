Mary O' Sullivan (nee Moriarty) of O' Sullivan's Bar Garrai na dTor Lispole and New Street Cahirsiveen.
Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Friday evening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for family and friends. Remains to arrive Lispole Church on Saturday afternoon for 2 p.m. Requiem Mass https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/paroiste-naomh-muire-dingle (mobile camera tab) followed by interment in Garraí na dTor Cemetery all in accordance and within HSE guidelines.
On the 9th of December 2021 peacefully, Mary, OSullivan's Bar, Lispole. Wife of the late Anthony. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Niamh and Miriam, her much loved grandchildren Sadhbh and Oisín, sons in law Tim and Tony, nieces, nephews, relatives and many wonderful friends and neighbours.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis
Recommended
Ardfert woman resents being branded a no-show by the TaoiseachDec 8, 2021 13:12
ESB crews working to restore power to 1,600 Kerry customersDec 9, 2021 13:12
Tralee vaccination centre giving boosters only by appointmentDec 9, 2021 13:12
Tralee student receives Johnson & Johnson STEM scholarshipDec 8, 2021 13:12
Decision on Adare Bypass and new Foynes Limerick Road postponed until next monthDec 9, 2021 08:12