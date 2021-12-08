Mary O' Sullivan (nee Moriarty) of O' Sullivan's Bar Garrai na dTor Lispole and New Street Cahirsiveen.

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Friday evening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for family and friends. Remains to arrive Lispole Church on Saturday afternoon for 2 p.m. Requiem Mass https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/paroiste-naomh-muire-dingle (mobile camera tab) followed by interment in Garraí na dTor Cemetery all in accordance and within HSE guidelines.

On the 9th of December 2021 peacefully, Mary, OSullivan's Bar, Lispole. Wife of the late Anthony. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Niamh and Miriam, her much loved grandchildren Sadhbh and Oisín, sons in law Tim and Tony, nieces, nephews, relatives and many wonderful friends and neighbours.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis