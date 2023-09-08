Mary O' Sullivan (Blueman), née O' Shea, "Barr na Carraige", Gortalinny North, Kenmare and formerly of New Road, Kenmare. On the 7th of September, 2023, Mary passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at Killarney District Hospital and in the presence of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Patrick, loving mom of Mattie and Sheila, adoring grandmother of Patrick, Daniel, Damien and Alan. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her son, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law Mark, daughter-in-law Peg, sister-in-law Nancy, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Sunday evening (September 10th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Mary will take place on Monday morning (September 11th) at 11.00am in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare which will be live streamed on http://kenmareparish.ie/ followed by burial in the Old Kenmare Cemetery.