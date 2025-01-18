Mary O' Sullivan (Ex N.T.) Knockreigh, Milltown and formerly of Ballygamboon, Castlemaine, passed away peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff of Sonas, Ashborough, Nursing Home, Milltown.
Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her brother Colman, sister-in-law Marie, all her relatives, neighbours and many friends.
May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine, Monday evening, January 20th from 5pm - 6.30pm followed by removal to Kiltallagh Church.
Requiem Mass for Mary O' Sullivan will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 21st at 12 noon .
Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv
