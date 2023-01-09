Mary O Neill née Hanafin, Laharn Court, Iveragh Road, Killorglin. Groin ,Killorglin. and Ardlahas, Beaufort.

Mary passed away peacefully, on the 8th of January 2023, in the tender care of the nurses and palliative care staff, UHK.

Mary will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Emma, Julia, sons Darren, Padraigh, mother Joan, husband Cyril, brother

John Paul, niece, Shannon, and nephews, Shane & Jason, as well as her relatives, many friends and neighbours.

Proceeded by her father Johnny. May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin, Co. Kerry (V93PK66) on Wed 11th January 2023 from 5.00pm - 7.00pm.

Funeral will arrive at St James Church Killorglin on Thur 12th Jan 2023 for Requiem mass at 10.30am.

Private cremation will follow.

Family Flowers Only Donations in Lieu to Palliative Care UHK.

Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church.