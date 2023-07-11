Mary Murphy née O'Connor (Mary O),

Mary Murphy née O'Connor, (better known as Mary O), Adriville, Scartaglen.

Mary O passed away peacefully at home on the 10th of July 2023, in her 100th year. Predeceased by her husband Sonny, sisters Joan McCarthy and Peg Hogan, son-in-law Michael O'Connor and daughter-in-law Mary Murphy. Mary O will be sadly missed by her loving family; Michael, Peggy (Quirke, Abbeyfeale), Eileen (Keating, Castlemaine), Kathleen (O'Connor, Castleisland), Mary (Templeglantine), Ned (Ballyheigue) and Joan (Moloney, Asdee), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 19 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, brother Ned and sister Ellen McCarthy (Kilcummin), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and her wide circle of friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Scartaglen on Tuesday from 6pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen at 12 noon. Burial in Scartaglen Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Castleisland Day Care Centre. House for family and friends only please.