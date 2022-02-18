Mary Murphy née Meehan

Mary Murphy (nee Meehan) of Lios, Brandon and Connolly, Ennis, Co. Clare.

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Saturday from 3.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

Reposing at her home in Lios on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Remains to arrive St. Brendan's Church, Cloghane on Monday morning for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass followed by interment in Cloghane New Cemetery.

Enquiries to O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle