Mary Murphy née Meehan

Feb 19, 2022 08:02 By receptionradiokerry
Mary Murphy (nee Meehan) of Lios,  Brandon and Connolly, Ennis, Co. Clare.

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Saturday from 3.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

Reposing at her home in Lios on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Remains to arrive St. Brendan's Church, Cloghane on Monday morning for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass followed by interment in Cloghane New Cemetery.

Enquiries to O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle

