Mary Murphy (née Kearney) Killarney Road, Castleisland, Co. Kerry and formerly of Milltown, Abbeydorney, Co. Kerry . Peacefully on July 29th 2023 in the presence of her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff at Willow Brooke Care Centre Castleisland. Beloved wife of Vincent and dearly loved mother of Gerard, Rory and the recently deceased Fergal. Sadly missed by her loving husband and sons, daughters-in-law Joan and Martina, grandchildren Alanna and Tyler, sister Joan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, carers and her many cherished friends. Predeceased by her brother Tom Kearney.
Funeral Arrangements:
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Removal from the funeral home on Wednesday morning at 10;30am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery Castleisland. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland
May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
