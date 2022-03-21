Mary Murphy née Herde, Cockelshell Road, The Kerries, Tralee and formerly of Cork City.

Beloved wife of the late Joe, lovely Mum of Suzanne, Gavan, Léonie and Ross, adored Mimi to Sofia, Louisa, Nicholas, Dillon, Seph, Emie and Naoise. Sadly missed by her all loving family, sons-in-law Jarlath and Paul, daughter-in-law Christy and Ross’ partner Hanisi, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law and good friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 6pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 9.30am where the Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 10am streamed on www.stjohns.ie

Interment afterwards in Realt Na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.