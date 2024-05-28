Mary Murphy, Clieveragh, Listowel and late of Ennismore, Listowel and London. Peacefully, on May 28th, 2024, at the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by her husband Michael and brother John. Mary will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Patsy, daughters Maura and Brenda, sons-in-law Martin and John, grandson Martin and his wife Sarah, great-granddaughters Lotta and Ellie, brother Michael, sister Lil, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Friday evening, May 31st, from 6.00 pm to 7.30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Saturday morning at 11.15 am, with the Requiem Mass for Mary being celebrated at 11.30 am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by Cremation in Shannon Crematorium.