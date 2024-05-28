Mary Murphy, Clieveragh, Listowel and late of Ennismore, Listowel and London. Peacefully, on May 28th, 2024, at the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by her husband Michael and brother John. Mary will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Patsy, daughters Maura and Brenda, sons-in-law Martin and John, grandson Martin and his wife Sarah, great-granddaughters Lotta and Ellie, brother Michael, sister Lil, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.
MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Friday evening, May 31st, from 6.00 pm to 7.30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Saturday morning at 11.15 am, with the Requiem Mass for Mary being celebrated at 11.30 am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by Cremation in Shannon Crematorium.
Recommended
Second man arrested as part of investigation into fatal North Kerry assault released without chargeMay 29, 2024 08:07
Trial of six men charged with murder of man in Tralee graveyard to begin todayMay 29, 2024 08:08
Man charged in relation to fatal North Kerry stabbing refused bailMay 28, 2024 20:28
Ireland South candidate calls on government to end sub-minimum wage rates for young peopleMay 28, 2024 17:59
Local candidate claims urgent need for repair of street lights on Barrack Street in CastleislandMay 28, 2024 17:44