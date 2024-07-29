Mary Morrissey née Sugrue, Knocknacurra, Lyreacrompane, Listowel and formerly of Lohercannon, Tralee. Peacefully on July 28th 2024 at University Hospital Kerry in the presence of her loving family. Predeceased by her husband John. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family Elizabeth, Margaret, Bridget, Gerard and Michael, sons-in-law Paul, Brian and Barry , daughter-in-law Kayrena, her adored seven grandchildren Mark, Molly, Lauren, Jessica, Leah, Allison and Paul Óg ,brother-in-law Michael, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends most especially her lifelong friend Bridie Begley. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal from her residence on Wednesday morning at 10.15am, arriving to St. Brendan's Church, Clogher, Ballymacelligott for Requiem Mass at 11am .Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery Ballymacelligott .