Mary Moriarty née Murphy, Iveragh Road Killorglin & formerly of Kells Bay.

Arriving at her Residence on Saturday evening (May 14th) at 7.00pm - House strictly private please for Family & close friends. Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin on Sunday (May 15th) from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal will take place from her residence at Iveragh Road, Killorglin on Monday Morning (May 16th) to arrive at St James' Church, Killorglin, for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, followed by burial in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin. Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to University Hospital Kerry.

Family Information: Mary Moriarty (nee Murphy) Iveragh Road, Killorglin, (originally from Kells Bay) died peacefully after a sudden illness, in the presence of her loving family at University Hospital Kerry on the 13th May 2022. Predeceased by her husband Sean, and her sons Eanna and Brendan. Mary will be very dearly missed by her loving children Luke, Cyril, Dominic, Orna, Declan, Áine, Lorcan, Kieran and Maura; her sons-in-law and her daughters-in-law; her 44 Grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; her sisters Bridie and Noreen; nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and many dear friends.

May She Rest in Peace.