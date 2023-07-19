The death has occurred of Mary Moloney, Coill na Darrach, Rock Road, Killarney and late of Ballyledder, Beaufort and Marian Terrace, Killarney, Kerry / Beaufort, Kerry

Died peacefully in the wonderful and loving care of the Palliative Care Team, Tralee surrounded by her family on the 18th July 2023. Predeceased by her mother Deborah and father Michael (Mick), her nephew Jason and her partner Lynn Stace. Dearly loved and will never be forgotten by her loving family, her brothers and sisters, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, her adored nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and her many good friends.

"Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Thursday evening from 7.00pm to 8.30pm. A Celebration of Mary's Life will take place in O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Friday morning at 11.00am followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium, Cork at 3.00pm.

Mary has requested that all those attending her funeral wear bright and cheerful colours.

No flowers by request, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, Tralee or KLAWS Animal Welfare, Kenmare.