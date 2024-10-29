Mary McShortall (née O’Neill) late of Scrahan Court, Killarney, Clontarf, Dublin and Clahanelinehan, Cahersiveen, Co.Kerry.

Mary passed away peacefully on Monday 28 th October 2024 surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Christy, sisters Margaret and Claire, brother Willie and son-in-law Kieran. Deeply regretted by her loving children, Shane, Maeve, Diarmuid, Gráinne, Niamh, Oisín and Eimear. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her children, brother John, sisters-in-law Patricia and Anne, sons-in-law Matt and Liam, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home in 20, Scrahan Court, Killarney (V93F65N) on Wednesday 30th of October from 4.00 – 8.00pm and in Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen from 5.30 – 8.00pm on Thursday 31st of October, followed by removal to Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church. Arriving at 8:30pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday, 1st of November, at 11.30am followed by burial in Keelavarnogue Cemetery. The mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Advertisement

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent De Paul.