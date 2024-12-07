Mary McKenna (née Browne)

Mary McKenna (nee Browne), Killeagh, Farranfore, Co.Kerry and formerly of Ballyheigue, Co. Kerry. 6th December 2024.
Predeceased by her parents Garrett and Julia Browne and brother Pat. Deeply regretted by husband Patrick, brother Gerard, sisters Betty and Anne (Co. Meath), nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
Rest in Peace
Reposing at Eamon O'Connor's Funeral Home, Firies on Sunday from 5.00pm to 6.30pm. Remains arriving at St Gertrude's Churchl, Firies at 10.50am on Monday for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by internment in St.James Old Cemetery, Ballyheigue.
Enquiries to Sheehan's Undertakers, Farranfore.
