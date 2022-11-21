Advertisement

Mary McInerney (née McGillicuddy)

Nov 22, 2022 15:11 By receptionradiokerry
Mary McInerney (née McGillicuddy). Spunkane, Waterville and formerly of London and Baslicon, Waterville, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville, on Wednesday (Nov. 23rd), from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Funeral arriving Thursday morning (Nov. 24th)  to St., Finian’s Church, Waterville, for Requiem Mass at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.  The Requiem Mass may be viewed online at:  www.churchservices.tv/waterville

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to St., Anne’s Community Hospital, Cahersiveen.

Rest In Peace

