Mary McInerney (née McGillicuddy). Spunkane, Waterville and formerly of London and Baslicon, Waterville, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville, on Wednesday (Nov. 23rd), from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Funeral arriving Thursday morning (Nov. 24th) to St., Finian’s Church, Waterville, for Requiem Mass at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass may be viewed online at: www.churchservices.tv/waterville

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to St., Anne’s Community Hospital, Cahersiveen.

Rest In Peace