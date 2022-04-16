Mary McElligott née Nolan, Main Street, Moyvane and late of Monaleen, Co. Limerick and Ealing, London.

Beloved wife of the late Pat. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Paul, daughter Fiona, grandchildren Cora, Hannah, Cian and Charlie, sister Carmel, brothers Jim, Frank and Willie, daughter-in-law Kiva, son-in-law John, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Advertisement

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Tuesday evening from 6.30 p.m to 8 p.m. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Wednesday morning at 11.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Mary being celebrated at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to www.kerryhospice.com