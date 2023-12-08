Mary McElligott nee Carmody, Lerrig, Ardert and late of Tralee Rd. Ardfert. Peacefully at Apree Nursing Home, Tralee, surrounded by her loving family on December 7th 2023.

Predeceased by her husband Bartholomew (Batty), daughters Elizabeth and Mary, brothers Johnny and Tom and her daughter-in-law Eileen. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her sons and daughters Sheila (Sheehy), Peg (Griffin), Agnes (Godley), Berth, Kathleen, J.J. and Rosario (Godley), her cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law John, Sean, John, Charlie and Brendan, brother Mike Carmody, nephews, nieces, relatives, cousins and a large circle of friends.

Advertisement

Reposing Sunday (December 10th) at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway from 4pm to 6pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Mary on Monday at 12 noon in The Sacred Heart Church, Kilmoyley https://churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church followed by burial in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.