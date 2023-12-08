Mary McElligott nee Carmody, Lerrig, Ardert and late of Tralee Rd. Ardfert. Peacefully at Apree Nursing Home, Tralee, surrounded by her loving family on December 7th 2023.
Predeceased by her husband Bartholomew (Batty), daughters Elizabeth and Mary, brothers Johnny and Tom and her daughter-in-law Eileen. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her sons and daughters Sheila (Sheehy), Peg (Griffin), Agnes (Godley), Berth, Kathleen, J.J. and Rosario (Godley), her cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law John, Sean, John, Charlie and Brendan, brother Mike Carmody, nephews, nieces, relatives, cousins and a large circle of friends.
Reposing Sunday (December 10th) at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway from 4pm to 6pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Mary on Monday at 12 noon in The Sacred Heart Church, Kilmoyley https://churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church followed by burial in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.
Recommended
National basketball Leagues continue tonightDec 9, 2023 09:38
Saturday local basketball fixtures & resultsDec 9, 2023 09:34
Saturday local GAA fixtures & resultsDec 9, 2023 09:36
Hill 4th in final; also into another finalDec 8, 2023 17:56
Glenderry Coastguard and Fenit lifeboat at scene of a medical evacuation off FenitDec 8, 2023 17:32