Jan 1, 2025 10:46 By receptionradiokerry
Mary McCarthy nee Galvin of The Post Office, Lixnaw and formerly The Square, Tralee

Reposing at her daughter Anne’s home in Lixnaw Village, on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw on Friday morning  where the Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 11 a.m. (streamed on Lixnaw Parish Live Stream Page ). Private cremation will follow.

 

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

 

 

 

 

