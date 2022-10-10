Mary McCarthy Mangan, Dromin and formerly of The Square, Killorglin.

Mary passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving family at St Joseph's Home, Killorglin on the 10th October 2022. (Predeceased by her loving husband Den and sister Ann). Deeply mourned by her loving family daughters Annette Kearney, Maria Pigott and Denise Mangan Pigott, sons in law Larry, Donal and Andrew, grandchildren David, Sarah, Kieran, Jack, Grainne, Alanna and Cadhla, great-grandchild Callum, her loving nieces, sisters in law, brother in law, extended family, neighbours and many friends. May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin, V93PK66 on Wednesday, 12th October, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral will arrive to St James Church, Killorglin on Thursday, 13th October, for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Followed by burial to Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin. Family Flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St Joseph's Home, Killorglin.

Mass will be livestreamed on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church