Mary Mc Carthy née Dowling Cloosquire, Castlegregory formerly of Clonmel and Swords Co. Dublin
Funeral Cortege arriving to St Mary's Church Castlegregory at 9.30 Tuesday morning for 10.00 am Requiem Mass which will be live streamed on 'CastlegregoryParish Facebook Live'
followed by Cremation at 4pm Tuesday evening in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy Cork.
Family flowers only please . Donations if desired in lieu to Palliative Care Kerry University Hospital of care of
Enquiries to Lynch,s or Hogan,s Funeral Home
