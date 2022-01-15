Advertisement

Mary Mc Carthy née Dowling

Jan 16, 2022 14:01 By receptionradiokerry
Mary Mc Carthy née Dowling Cloosquire, Castlegregory formerly of Clonmel and Swords Co. Dublin

Funeral Cortege arriving to St Mary's Church Castlegregory at 9.30 Tuesday morning for 10.00 am Requiem Mass which will be live streamed on 'CastlegregoryParish Facebook Live'

followed by Cremation at 4pm Tuesday evening in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy Cork.

Family flowers only please . Donations if desired in lieu to Palliative Care Kerry University Hospital of care of

Please follow all Government and HSE guidelines

Enquiries to Lynch,s or Hogan,s Funeral Home

