Mary (May) O’Neill of Woodbrook, Cahersiveen and formerly of Downpatrick Road, Dublin.
Predeceased by her husband Mick and son Derek and will be sadly missed by her son Paul and her daughter-in-law Stephanie, her grandchildren Grainne, Tanya and JR and all her great-grandchildren and everyone that knew her. Rest in Peace
Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Wednesday, April 27th from 6p.m. to 8p.m. Mary's funeral will arrive to The Daniel O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen on Thursday, April 28th for Funeral Mass at 2p.m. Burial will take place on Friday, April 29th at 11a.m. in Bohernabreena Cemetery, Dublin.
The mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen
