Mary (May) Mahony née Simcox, 17 St Anthony's Park, Mallow, Co. Cork and 3 Parnell Place, Kenmare. On the 26th of November, 2024 and in her 102nd year, Mary (May) passed away peacefully in the exceptional care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of The Mercy University Hospital, Cork and in the presence of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Timmie. Loving mom of Con, Mags, and Tim. Adoring Nana of Aaron and Jade. Predeceased by her parents Frank and Nora, brother Henry, sisters Francey, Kitty, Letty, Teresa and baby Evelyn.

Sadly missed and dearly loved by her sons, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law Ben, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends especially her Home Help Bridget.

May Her Kind and Gentle Soul Rest In Eternal Peace.

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare (V93 XP79) on Friday evening (November 29th) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Requiem Mass for Mary (May) will take place on Saturday morning (November 30th) at 11.00am in Holy Cross Church Kenmare which will be live streamed on http://kenmareparish.ie/ followed by burial in Kilgarvan Cemetery.

Mary (May's) family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.