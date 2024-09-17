Mary (Maureen) T. Connolly, née Leahy

Mary (Maureen) T. Connolly, formerly O'Connell née Leahy, Leonia, New Jersey and Trien, Kilmorna, Listowel, Co. Kerry, passed away peacefully on Sunday 8th September, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her parents Timothy & Hannah, sister Margaret (Peggy) Horan, brother-in-law Brendan Horan, brother Michael Leahy, husbands Daniel (Danny/Donie O'Connell (1980) and as of late James (Jim) Connolly (2023), niece Nora O'Donoghue (Née Leahy) and nephew Billy Leahy.

Maureen will be sadly missed by her daughters Johannah O'Connell-Neu (Tim) and Teresa Turek (Mike). Grandchildren Daniel, Nicholas and Kierstyn, brothers Willie Joe (Eileen), Teddy (Margaret), Pat (Mary), Aunty Phil, sister-in-law Rose, nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws and friends.

May Maureen rest in peace

Reposing at Finucane's Funeral Home, Moyvane, Co. Kerry, Eircode V31 K510 on Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving to Corpus Christi Church, Knockanure on Friday morning at 11.45 am for 12 noon Requiem Mass.

Interred afterwards in Ahavoher cemetery, Moyvane.