Mary ‘Maureen’ Sheehan née O’Callaghan, Oxford, UK and formerly of Tralee; Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family at the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford England on 26th January 2025, aged 83 years.

Beloved wife of the late John Sheehan.

Maureen is survived by her children, Chris, Rose (Gorman), Michael and Richard, son-in law, Michael, daughters-in-law, Helen, Annie and Louise, 11 amazing grandchildren and 7 adoring great grandchildren.

Maureen will be reposing at St Thomas More RC Church, Kidlington, Oxford from 7pm on Thursday 20th February.

Funeral Mass on Friday 21st February at 11.00am, followed by burial with her beloved John at Wolvercote Cemetery.

Funeral Mass will be available on Zoom via the parish website http://catholicparish.kidlingtonandwoodstock.uk/this-sunday/ use the link for the regular Sunday Mass, it will allow you to join Fr Prem's Meeting Room. You will be visible on screen in the church here. Try to log on 10-15 mins beforehand.

Donations in memory of Maureen will support Oxford Hospitals Charity and can be made via this tribute page.

https://marysheehan.muchloved.com/

All enquires to C.S. Boswell Independent Funeral Services of Kidlington, Oxford ENGLAND TEL: 01865-373712

Maureen, may your loving soul rest in peace and rise in glory.