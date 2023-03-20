Mary "Maura" Carmody née Kelly, late of St. Brendan's Park, Tralee, and Fenit: died peacefully on 20th March 2023, surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of Tralee Community Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Tom and dearest mother of Gerard, Anne, TJ and Brenda. Sadly missed by her loving family, her daughters-in-law Anne and Sandra, sons-in-law Des and Brian, her grandchildren Thomas, Sarah, Mary, Conor, Liam, Ciaran, Lauren, Alex and Erin, neighbours,relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Wednesday 22nd March 2023, from 6.30 pm to 8.00 pm. Funeral cortége arriving to Our Lady and St. Brendan's Church, Tralee on Thursday 23rd at 3.00 pm where the Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 3.30 pm (live streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Family flowers only please.

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee