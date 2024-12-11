Mary Martin (née O’Connor)

Mary Martin (Nee O’Connor) Blackrock, Monavalley, Tralee, and formerly of Leicester, England passed away peacefully in Our Lady of Fatima Home, Tralee. Predeceased by her husband Tony, brothers John Leicester, Paddy Castleisland and Tommy Tralee his sister Annie Leicester and Kitty Chicago. Sadly missed by her nephews, nieces, grandnieces and grandnephews, sister- in- law Margaret Leicester and Brother-in-law Buddy Chicago. Also, her wonderful neighbours and friends in Blackrock and the staff in Our Lady of Fatima Home, Tralee.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing in the Fuchsia Room Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, Thursday from 4.00pm to 5.00pm. Funeral cortége arriving to Our Lady and St. Brendan's, Church Tralee, Friday at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass for Mary, which will be Live Streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net. Burial afterwards in St. John's, Oak view Cemetery Tralee​​​​

​​Donations in lieu of flowers to Palliative Care University Hospital, Kerry or care of Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.