Mary Margaret O’ Grady, Stewarts Care, Palmerstown Dublin & formerly of Ballycarnahan, Caherdaniel, passed away peacefully on November 5th 2024.

Predeceased by her parents Crohane and Mary, and her brothers Crohane and Patrick.

Sadly missed by her sisters Sheila and Eileen, brother Mick, sister-in-law Angela, nieces, nephews, extended family,doctors, nurses, staff and residents of Stewarts Care, Palmerstown, Dublin.

May Mary Margaret rest in peace

Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home Waterville (V23 RK24) on Friday evening (Nov 8th) from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to St Crohan’s Church Caherdaniel arriving at 8-30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning (Nov 9th) at 11am followed by burial in Derrynane Abbey.

Requiem mass will be live-streamed via the link below

Advertisement

https://www.churchmedia.tv/caherdaniel