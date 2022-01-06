Mary Mangan Rosebud Cottage, Knocknagoshel, Co. Kerry
Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel Village, Monday evening, January 10th, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral mass for Mary will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel on Tuesday at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in Ballyseedy Cemetery, Tralee, Co. Kerry.
House strictly private please.
Live streaming of Mary's funeral Mass will be available on the St. Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel Facebook page. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, c/o Leahy’s Funeral Home
Mary will be sadly missed by her partner Jim, daughters Maggie and Áine, sons David, Brendan, Seán and Ciarán, step-daughters Maeve, Sarah and Laura, grandchildren Cara, Emma, Jamie, Lauren and Tadgh, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives and friends. May Mary Rest in Peace
